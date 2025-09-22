Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan summoned by Kerala court in assault case

Kochi, Sep 22 Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has been summoned by the Kakkanad Magistrate Court in connection with an assault case registered against him.

The summons directs the actor to appear before the court on October 27.

The case was filed by Mukundan’s former manager, Vipin Kumar, who alleged that the actor physically assaulted him after he praised the Tovino Thomas film 'Nariveera' in a social media post.

According to the complaint, the post provoked Mukundan, leading to an altercation during which he allegedly assaulted and verbally abused his former manager.

Earlier this year, on May 31, the Ernakulam District Court considered Mukundan’s anticipatory bail application.

The court, while disposing of the plea, observed that only bailable sections had been charged by the police. It also made it clear that the police could proceed with the investigation.

Following this, the Kakkanad Magistrate Court has now issued the summons requiring Mukundan’s personal appearance.

Vipin Kumar has also alleged that the actor was under stress after his film 'Marco' failed to secure him significant new projects.

He claimed that Mukundan had been venting his frustration on those around him, including himself.

The Infopark Police have registered a case against Mukundan under bailable provisions, including charges of assault and the use of abusive language.

With the court proceedings now moving forward, the actor is required to comply with the summons later next month.

The legal developments come at a time when Mukundan has been actively involved in Malayalam cinema, with recent roles earning him recognition among audiences.

Unni Mukundan, who has acted in films such as 'Meppadiyan' and 'Malikappuram', has not yet made any public statement regarding the court order or the allegations raised by his former manager.

Incidentally, this has come five days after the news surfaced that he will be portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biopic 'Maa Vande'. He then stated that stepping into the shoes of the nation’s leader was a profound experience, allowing him to connect with PM Modi’s journey, dedication, and vision for India on a personal level.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor