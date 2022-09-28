Malayalam actor Vijay Karanthoor diagnosed with liver disease seeks funds for treatment

Veteran Mollywood actor, Vijay Karanthoor has been diagnosed with a serious liver ailment. In his message posted on Facebook, the actor has said that he has been suffering from the health condition for the last 5 years. He has mentioned in the post that his condition has deteriorated in the last 3 months."Dear all, I have been suffering from severe liver disease for the last five years. Had to spend a good amount for treatment. The disease has been in a serious state for the last three months. Liver transplantation is the only way out.

On a daunting mission to find a liver donor. Knock knock my optimism off. So taking this personal and help me find a donor and bring me back to my life with teary eyes," Vijayan Karanthoor has written in the post originally in Malayalam. Vijayan Karanthoor, who is also a theatre performer, director, and acting coach, has acted in a number of well-known Malayalam films. Vijayan Karanthoor made his acting debut in the 1972 Yusufali Kechery film “Maram,” which served as his acting training ground. Major roles in “Maram” were played by actors Jayabharathi, Prem Nazir, Adoor Bhasi, KP Ummer, and a number of other well-known performers. Vasthavam, Nazrani, Paleri Manikyam Oru PathiraKolapathakathinte Katha, and Chandrotsavam are a few of Vijayan Karanthoor’s well-known films.

