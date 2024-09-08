Malayalam actor Vinayakan arrested at Hyderabad Airport for disorderly conduct

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8 : Malayalam film actor Vinayakan was apprehended by police at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGI) Saturday evening after causing a disturbance while intoxicated.

The incident occurred at the airport gate, leading to the actor being taken into custody.

Speaking to the media, Inspector K. Balaraju of the RGI Airport police station said the situation unfolded around 6 PM.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) inspector reported that Vinayakan, who had arrived on an Indigo flight from Kochi and was slated to travel to Goa, was visibly drunk and engaged in inappropriate behaviour with airport gate staff.

The CISF subsequently handed Vinayak over to the RGI airport police.

A case has been filed against him under the City Police Act.

Inspector Balaraju confirmed, "The actor was under the influence of alcohol and created a significant disturbance. We have registered a case accordingly."

Vinayakan has received numerous accolades for his acting, including the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram'.

His recent projects include, Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer', 'Kammatti Paadam', 'Oruthee' and others.

