Malayalam actors Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol marry in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 24 : Malayalam actor Aparna Das on Wednesday tied the knot with 'Manjummel Boys' actor Deepak Parambol in a private ceremony at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala.

Pictures and videos from their wedding are circulating on social media, capturing the attention of many.

Family and friends of Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol graced the occasion with their presence in Kerala.

The couple's official photographer posted snapshots from the event on Instagram. Deepak was dressed in a silk dhoti, while Aparna adorned a traditional Kerala saree paired with an intricately embroidered green blouse.

Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol have been in a committed relationship for several years.

Aparna Das entered the Malayalam film industry with 'Njan Prakashan' and gained prominence for her performance in 'Manoharam'. She portrayed a supporting character in Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' and played the lead role in 'Dada' opposite Kavin. 'Dada' emerged as one of the top films of 2023.

Deepak Parambol entered the Malayalam film industry with Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Malarvaadi Arts Club'. He rose to fame with the recent blockbuster hit 'Manjummel Boys'. His notable works include 'Thattathin Marayathu', 'Thira', 'Kannur Squad', 'Christopher', 'D Company', and 'Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu', among others.

