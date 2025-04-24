Malayalam actress Anumol pens beautiful tribute to dad on his death anniversary

Chennai, April 24 Malayalam actress Anumol, who has made a name for herself in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries with her impressive performances, has penned a beautiful tribute to her late father, saying that she strongly believes that he is still with her even today.

Taking to her Instagram timeline to pen a post on her father's 30th death anniversary, she wrote in Malayalam, which when loosely translated read, "Everyone in the village says that I resemble my father, and that my sister resembles my mother. I like whoever says that I am a reflection of my father. I'm just my father's child. Even if it has been 30 years since my father left this earth, he is with me even today.

"No matter what challenges or difficulties come, no matter what sadness comes, it feels like as if he is there, saying, 'Anumol, when your father is here with you, who has the courage to make this beautiful girl here cry?'

"It was that feeling that gave me the strength that kept me alive for so long. I will continue to live with that courage," she wrote and posted an old black and white photograph of her father, preserved carefully.

The actress's sister Anju responded to her post with a comment saying, "I have never missed him in my life because you are there always next to me whenever I need, thanks for always being there for me...."

Earlier this year, Anumol had penned an adorable birthday wish to her sister too. In her wish to her sister, she had said, "Happy birthday, my lifeline! Just know this: You are the best sister in the whole world—and you’ll always be my world. We are rooting for you, cheering you on, and praying for all the goodness coming your way. And as long as I’m here, I’ll be by your side for everything—no matter what.Maybe I’m being overly protective, but that’s only because you’re so special to me..."

