Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon finally opens up about her past sexual assault

Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon Monday finally spoke about her past horrific incident, back in 2017 she got kidnapped when she was returning home from a shooting location and also got sexually assaulted by the men's gang. Talking to this Bhavana shared 'I was devastated my dignity was shredded to a million pieces.' She further added, 'My whole life was turned upside down. It was constant chaos in my mind, I was constantly asking myself why me, one time I used to think that it was a long nightmare and was constantly blaming myself. There were so many times, I desperately wanted to go back to the time before it happened so that I could change everything and my life will be normal again.'

Talking to her legal case she said 'Then my trial happened in the year 2020 and I had to go court for 15 days. Those 15 days when I was in the court, was a whole different level of traumatic experience. So when I came out of the court on the last day, after 15 hearings, I was feeling like a survivor and realized that I am a survivor not a victim anymore.'

Bhavana also shared a statement on her social media, in which she wrote, 'This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For 5 years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me. Though I am not the one who has committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence, and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive.'

Bhavana is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Malayalam and a few Kannada and Tamil films. Bhavana made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Nammal in 2002.