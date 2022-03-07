Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon finally opens up about her past sexual assault
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 7, 2022 01:05 PM2022-03-07T13:05:21+5:302022-03-07T13:05:33+5:30
Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon Monday finally spoke about her past horrific incident, back in 2017 she got kidnapped when she was returning home from a shooting location and also got sexually assaulted by the men's gang. Talking to this Bhavana shared 'I was devastated my dignity was shredded to a million pieces.' She further added, 'My whole life was turned upside down. It was constant chaos in my mind, I was constantly asking myself why me, one time I used to think that it was a long nightmare and was constantly blaming myself. There were so many times, I desperately wanted to go back to the time before it happened so that I could change everything and my life will be normal again.'
Talking to her legal case she said 'Then my trial happened in the year 2020 and I had to go court for 15 days. Those 15 days when I was in the court, was a whole different level of traumatic experience. So when I came out of the court on the last day, after 15 hearings, I was feeling like a survivor and realized that I am a survivor not a victim anymore.'
Bhavana also shared a statement on her social media, in which she wrote, 'This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For 5 years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me. Though I am not the one who has committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence, and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive.'
Bhavana is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Malayalam and a few Kannada and Tamil films. Bhavana made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Nammal in 2002.