Malayalam art director Sunil Babu dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned art director and production designer Sunil Babu breathed his last on Thursday, January 5. He was 50 years old. He predominantly worked in Malayalam films and also contributed to Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. On Thursday night, Sunil Babu suffered a massive cardiac arrest and passed away.

More details regarding his funeral are awaited. Sunil started his career as an assistant to award-winning production designer, Sabu Cyril. Some of Sunil's famous films include Ananthabhadram, Bangalore Days, Urumi, Premam, Notebook, Kayamkulam Kochunni and Chotta Mumbai, to name a few. He won Kerala State Film Award for Best Art director for his work in Ananthabhadram.