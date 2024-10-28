Malayalam Director Ranjith Balakrishnan Booked by Bengaluru Police for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Man

A case has been registered against Malayalam film director Ranjith Balakrishnan following a complaint from a 31-year-old man who alleged he was sexually assaulted by the director at a five-star hotel in the city.

Karnataka: An FIR registered by the Bengaluru police on October 26, against Malayalam film director Ranjith Balakrishnan, following allegations of sexual assault by a 31-year-old man. — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant met Balakrishnan in 2012 in Kozhikode while trying to meet actor Mammootty during the filming of "Bavuttiyude Namathil," a film written and produced by the director. The complainant claims that Balakrishnan subsequently obtained his phone number and invited him to the hotel near Kempegowda International Airport in December 2012, where he allegedly offered him alcohol and assaulted him.

The complaint was initially filed at a police station in Kerala but was transferred to Bengaluru since the alleged incident occurred at a hotel in the city. Based on the complaint received, a case was registered on October 26 at BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited) police station under section 377 (unnatural offences) and 66 E (violation of privacy) of Information Technology Act.

