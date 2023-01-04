Malayalam lyricist Beeyar Prasad passes away

Malayalam lyricist, poet and scenarist Beeyar Prasad passed away on Wednesday. The 62-year-old had been battling health issues for the last few months. He was under critical condition due to a cerebrovascular accident and was in ventilator at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Beeyar Prasad Prasad started off in Malayalam cinema by scripting Johny (1993), which won the Kerala State Award for Best Children's Film.

He had also acted in the 2001-film Theerthadanam, which had Jayaram and Suhasini Mani Ratnam as the leads. Beeyar Prasad made his debut as a lyricist with the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan film Kilichundan Mambazham (2003), which had music by Vidyasagar. Some of his most popular songs came in films like Vettam (2004) and Jalalsovam (2004). He last wrote the hit song Muthumani Raadhe from the Lal Jose directorial, Thattumpurath Achuthan (2018).