Malayalam movie 'Mura' promises gripping gangster drama

Chennai, Oct 29( IANS) Malayalam movie 'Mura', directed by the acclaimed Muhammed Musthafa, known for his critically acclaimed debut film 'Kappela', promises a gripping gangster drama.

The film, starring a fresh and diverse cast including Hridhu Haroon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kani Kusruti, and Maala Parvathi, promises a powerful blend of action, drama, and youthful energy.

The movie, inspired by real-life incidents in Trivandrum, delves into the world of a group of youngsters thrust into a high-stakes mission -- to vandalise and break open a vault containing black money.

Their journey, filled with courage, determination, and a touch of rebellion, unfolds against a backdrop of gangsters and pursuing police.

The film's trailer, released recently, has captivated audiences with its intriguing opening sequence, introducing the four young protagonists and hinting at the high-octane action to come.

The cinematography and background score elevate the scenes to another level, creating a visually stunning and suspenseful atmosphere.

The movie marks the Malayalam debut of Hridhu Haroon, known for his roles in the Cannes-winning film 'All We Imagine As Light', the Amazon web series 'Crash Course', the Hindi film 'Mumbaikar', and the Tamil film 'Thugs'.

Haroon is set to showcase his acting prowess in a powerful performance as one of the young protagonists, adding another layer of depth and intrigue to the film.

The film features veteran actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, known for his captivating performances in films like 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Driving Licence', in the role of a wise and experienced leader.

'Mura', set to release worldwide on November 8, promises a thrilling and engaging cinematic experience.

With its talented cast, compelling story, and masterful direction, 'Mura' is poised to captivate audiences and become a landmark film in Malayalam cinema.

