Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya to make her acting debut

Thiruvananthapuram, July 1 Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya, popularly known as Maya, is all set to make her acting debut, putting an end to years of speculation over whether she would step into the limelight.

Vismaya, who has so far stayed behind the scenes pursuing writing and painting, has long maintained a low profile. Whenever asked about her acting prospects, her father would typically respond, “It’s her decision; she is mature enough to choose what she wants.”

Her debut will be in Thudakam, the 37th production of Aashirvad Cinemas, with Jude Anthany Joseph on board as director.

While this announcement has created a buzz in the industry, further details -- including the male lead and full cast -- remain under wraps.

Interestingly, this marks one of the rare instances where both children of a superstar have chosen to follow in their parents’ footsteps. Mohanlal’s son, Pranav, has already made a mark with a few hit films while continuing to shun the public eye and maintain a private lifestyle.

Aashirvad Cinemas, which is producing the film, was founded in 1999 by Antony Perumbavoor -- once Mohanlal’s trusted driver. In 2000, Perumbavoor secured a call sheet from Mohanlal and produced the blockbuster Narasimham, laying the foundation for what is now one of the biggest production houses in Malayalam cinema.

It now remains to be seen whether Mohanlal himself will appear in Thudakam, and when the film will go on floors.

Vismaya’s entry adds to the growing trend of star kids entering the industry. Notable names in this league include Dulquer Salmaan (son of Mammootty), Kalidas Jayaram (son of Jayaram), Gokul Suresh (son of Union Minister Suresh Gopi), Fahadh Faasil (son of director Fazil), Keerthy Suresh (daughter of producer Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka), and the daughters of director Priyadarshan and actor couple Manoj K. Jayan and Urvashi, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor