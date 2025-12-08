Malayam Actor Dileep Reacts After Court Declares Him Innocent In Actress Sexual Assault and Abduction Case (Watch Video)

A Kerala court on Monday acquitted actor Dileep over the abduction and rape of an actress in 2017. The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court ruled the prosecution had failed to prove the Malayalam star's involvement. However, six others were found guilty of rape and conspiracy. The three other persons – apart from Dileep – were also acquitted.Speaking immediately after the verdict Dileep, who was present in court, said, "This was a conspiracy against me. I thank all the lawyers and everybody else who helped me…" He expressed gratitude to his family, friends and supporters, adding, “I am grateful to my family, my friends, and everyone who stood by me and kept me in their prayers.

VIDEO | Ernakulam: Malayalam actor Dileep interacts with the media after the Kerala court acquits him in the 2017 actress assault case.#Ernakulam#Dileep#Kerala



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/T0e87KoEmE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2025

The actor was seen smiling and waving to supporters outside the court, where fans celebrated by distributing ladoo. He further acknowledged support from people across different fields, saying, “I also want to thank everyone from various walks of life who stood by me.The other nine who faced trial were Sunil NS, alias Pulsar Suni; Martin Antony; Manikandan B; Vijesh VP; Salim H; Pradeep; Charly Thomas; Sanil Kumar, alias Mesthri Sanil; and Sharath. Of these nine, the first six were found guilty. The case stems from the abduction and alleged sexual assault of a leading Malayalam female actor, who was molested inside her car for nearly two hours in Kochi on February 17, 2017.

Most of the persons accused in the matter, including Pulsur Suni, were charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and gang rape, among others. Sections of the Information Technology Act were also invoked.Dileep had been booked for criminal conspiracy, intimidation and destruction of evidence.The resignation of two special prosecutors and appointment of new ones had delayed the hearing. About 100 appeals against several orders of the trial court had also been filed by the prosecution, the accused men and the complainant.