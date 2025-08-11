Malaysia PM attends special screening of veteran Indian actor-director Akbar Khan's film 'Taj Mahal'

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 11 : Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday evening attended a special screening of the Indian film 'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story', which was helmed by veteran actor-director Akbar Khan in 2005.

Akbar Khan hosted an exclusive private screening of the film in Kuala Lumpur for PM Anwar Ibrahim.

After attending the screening, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shared his thoughts on X, praising the film for its powerful reminder that the legacy of art, culture, and history serves as a timeless bridgeconnecting hearts and uniting nations across generations.

Hadir di sesi pratonton khas filem Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, sebagai tanda menghargai persahabatan lama bersama pengarah tersohor, Akbar Khan. Karya ini mengangkat kisah cinta agung Maharaja Mughal Shah Jahan dan isterinya, Mumtaz Mahal yang diabadikan melalui pembinaan… pic.twitter.com/3eGZLYErHk — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) August 11, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

"Attended the special screening of the film Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, as a tribute to a long-standing friendship with the renowned director, Akbar Khan. This work highlights the grand love story of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, immortalized through the construction of the iconic monument, Taj Mahal. This story reminds us that the legacy of art, culture, and history is a bridge that transcends time, uniting hearts and nations," his post on X read.

PM Ibrahim also shared a few pictures from the screening.

Here are more pictures from the screening

The screening marks the precursor to the film's first-ever overseas global release, with the official World Premiere scheduled for November 2025 also from Malaysia. A full international rollout will follow across countries where the film has never been formally released, including the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Indonesia, China, Japan, the UK, Europe, and the USA.

On his plans of re-releasing the film, Akbar Khan, in a press note,expressed, "This re-release is the restoration of the film's rightful place in cinematic history. It is grand in scale, intimate in emotion, and a celebration of cultural heritage and the enduring power of love."

'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story' starred Zulfi Syed, Soniya Jehan, Kabir Bedi, Manisha Koirala, Arbaaz Khan, and Pooja Batra in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor