'Malegaon Files' film announced based on 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, Rajiv S Ruia to direct

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : A film based on the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case has been announced and has been titled 'Malegaon Files'.

'My Friend Ganesha' fame director Rajiv S Ruia will be directing the film, which is currently in the pre-production stage. The cast and crew of the movie have not been revealed yet by the makers.

The film will be produced by Sahil Seth under the banner of Cinedust 18 Films Pvt. Ltd.

According to a press note shared by the makers, the film aims to present a gripping and sensitive portrayal of the 2008 Malegaon bomb blasts, which shook the nation and led to a long, complicated legal battle.

"This is not just a story about a blast it's about what followed. The human stories, the political shadow, the search for truth, and the emotional and legal turmoil faced by the accused and the victims' families. 'Malegaon Files' is our attempt to bring that reality to the screen," director Rajiv S Ruia, said about the film in the press note.

Ruia toldthat the film is currently in the pre-production stage and will be shot on real locations.

"Our writer team is in talks. It is a very sensitive subject. Every detail behind it needs to be brought out. Research is going on...99 per cent we will shoot on real locations. We will do recce soon," he said.

According to the press note, the makers stated that the script is being developed with inputs from investigative reports, court documents, and real testimonies to ensure that the narrative remains grounded and respectful.

The film is slated to go on floors by late 2025, with more details about the cast and shooting schedule expected to be revealed soon.

The Malegaon blast tragedy took place on September 29, 2008 in which six people were killed and 95 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon City's Bhikku Chowk.

Originally, 11 people were accused in the case; however, the court ultimately framed charges against 7, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya.

The Mumbai NIA court on July 31 acquitted all seven accused of being involved in the 2008 blasts in Malegaon, with the court saying the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The 2008 Malegaon blast case was transferred to the NIA in 2011 from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

After a 17-year-long wait and examination of hundreds of witnesses, the NIA special court acquitted all seven people accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and all other charges.

