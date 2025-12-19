Mallika Sherawat attends White House Christmas dinner, calls invite "surreal"

Washington DC [US], December 19 : Mallika Sherawat recently surprised her fans by sharing glimpses from a special Christmas celebration held at the White House in Washington DC.

The 'Murder' actor posted photos and videos from the grand evening on Instagram, giving fans a look at the prestigious event.

The White House Christmas dinner is known for its limited guest list and invites people from different fields. Mallika took to Instagram to document her experience at the high-profile gathering. In the photos, she is seen posing near the entrance and outside the White House.

For the evening, Mallika chose a pink-ombre slip dress, which she paired with a fur jacket. She also shared videos from inside the event, including clips of US President Donald Trump addressing the guests. She also posted photos of the official invitation she received for the dinner.

Along with the pictures and videos, Mallika added a caption describing the invite as "surreal."

"Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal - Grateful," wrote Mallika in her caption.

Soon after she posted the pictures, fans chimed in the comments section with messages and questions. Many were curious about how she got the invite, while others praised her for reaching new heights. One user wrote, "Congrats! How did you get invited? I'm curious." Another commented, "Awesome girl. Glad to know you are going places."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mallika Sherawat was last seen in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.' The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

