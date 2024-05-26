Mallika Sherawat loves pushing her limits when she works out in the gym

Mumbai, May 26 Mallika Sherawat is a fitness enthusiast, going by her workout video on social media, where the actress shared that she loves pushing her limits during her workouts.

Mallika on Sunday shared a video of herself performing HIIT rope slams while dressed in purple and black athleisure wear.

“I love working out in the gym, love the sense of accomplishment that comes with pushing my limits. Btw my gym trainer is ruthless,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier, on Friday, the actress shared close-up pictures of herself and talked about how botox and fillers are not needed to look pretty.

The actress captioned the images: It is possible to look pretty and attractive without Botox and fillers. One’s self-worth and confidence need not to be tied to Botox.”

Mallika added: “Focussing on overall wellness through diet, exercise, avoiding alcohol and cigarettes etc promotes a healthier and more authentic sense of beauty and self esteem #saynotobotox.”

Talking about her work, Mallika was last seen in the comedy-drama 'RK/RKay', directed by Rajat Kapoor, co-starring Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Mallika made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with 'Jeena Sirf Merre Liye'. She was then seen in films such as 'Khwahish' and 'Kis Kis Ki Kismat'.

However, she rose to stardom in 2004 with her bold performance in 'Murder'. Following that, she starred in films like 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects', 'Aap Ka Suroor', and 'Double Dhamaal'.

Mallika has also worked in Hollywood films, including 'Hisss' and 'Politics of Love'. In 2012, she featured alongside pop star Bruno Mars in his parody video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor