Mallika Sherawat recalls working with Dharmendra: Doing a film with him was a blessing

Mumbai, Nov 25 Actress Mallika Sherawat on Tuesday mourned the loss of veteran star Dharmendra, who passed away aged 84 on November 24. She went on to recall her experience of working with him in the 2004 black comedy Kis Kis Ki Kismat, nothing short of a blessing.

Mallika took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the sets of the film. She even shared a poster featuring her and Dharmendra.

For the caption, she wrote: “Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dharmendra sir. Doing a film with him was a blessing I will cherish forever. His kindness , wisdom & warmth made a lifelong impact on me. Rest in peace, legend #dharmendra #rip #kiskiskikismat.”

Kis Kis Ki Kismat was directed by Govind Menon. It also stars Satish Shah, Tinnu Anand, Jagdeep, Viju Khote, Dinesh Hingoo and Shivaji Satam.

The film follows Hasmukh Mehta who is accused of having an affair with a young woman, Meena, due to certain circumstances. While a hotelier who owes him money takes advantage of the situation, Mehta's son falls for Meena.

Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24. He had been hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly complaining of breathlessness. After getting the necessary treatment, he was discharged on November 12 and continued his recovery at home.

On the professional front, Dharmendra will be seen posthumously in the movie 'Ikkis', directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan. It also stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The movie is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient.

Widely considered one of the greatest, most handsome, and most commercially successful film stars in the history of Indian cinema, Dharmendra had a cinematic career spanning over six decades; he has worked in more than 300 films.

Dharmendra held the record for starring in the highest number of hit films in Hindi cinema. He was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor