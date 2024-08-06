Mallika Sherawat says ‘feels great to be back home’ after holidaying in Paris

Mumbai, Aug 6 Indian actress Mallika Sherawat was missing Los Angeles as she returned home from her holiday in Paris.

Mallika took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself opening her backyard door, and cuddling her pet dog, a Labrador Retriever.

“Feels great to be back home, Los Angeles I have missed you,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress last month shared a video of herself enjoying herself in the ocean in a teeny-weeny bikini.

“I love playing with the ocean waves, the wild rhythm of the sea evokes a sense of boundless freedom,” she had captioned the post.

She then shared a video montage of herself posing on a motorbike.

“I may not know how to ride a motorbike but I sure know how to pose with it,” she had written.

Tagged as one of the most bold actresses in Hindi cinema in the 2000s, Mallika made her debut in films with a small role in the 2002 film “Jeena Sirf Merre Liye”, where she was credited as Reema Lamba.

Her performance in “Murder” starring Emraan Hashmi, which was released in 2004, popped eyeballs. She gained international acclaim with her work in movies such as 'Hisss' and 'Politics of Love'. She has also worked in films such as “Khwahish”, “Bachke Rehna Re Baba”, “Pyaar Ke Side Effects”, “Aap Ka Suroor - The Real Love Story”, “Welcome" and “Kis Kis Ki Kismat” among many others.

On the work front, Mallika was last seen in 'RK/RKay', a comedy-drama by Rajat Kapoor. The film also features Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Kubbra Sait.

