Mallika Sherawat's note for 'role model' Mahesh Bhatt: 'His words have been a source of strength'
By IANS | Published: May 7, 2024 05:25 PM2024-05-07T17:25:37+5:302024-05-07T17:30:09+5:30
Mumbai, May 7 Mallika Sherawat has penned an appreciation note for her 'mentor' and 'role model'-- filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, saying his words of encouragement during moments of doubt have been a source of strength.
Mallika, who played the lead in producer Mahesh Bhatt's 2004 thriller movie 'Murder', co-starring Emraan Hashmi, took to Instagram on Tuesday and penned a beautiful note for the director.
She shared two snaps wherein we can see her sitting on a couch alongside Bhatt, and is holding a book in her hand. The hot diva is wearing an off-shoulder white coloured long breezy dress.
The caption read: "In Mahesh Bhatt I hv found not only a mentor but also a role model who's passion, dedication & fearlessness continue to inspire me. His words of encouragement during moments of doubt hv been a source of strength. I'm truly grateful to have the opportunity to learn from him @maheshfilm."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mallika was last seen in the Tamil horror film 'Pambattam'.
