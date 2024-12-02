Mallika turns ‘desi’ Pamela Anderson as she runs on the beach

Mumbai, Dec 2 Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat channeled her inner Pamela Anderson as she had her “Baywatch” moment running on the beach in slow motion.

Mallika took to Instagram, where she shared a video running on the shallow waters towards the beach in slow motion. She is seen wearing a bikini and over it she sported a bright red cover-up.

“That’s just how I roll #beachglam #sunkissedstyle #slowmotionvideo #slowmotion #cinematicvibes #cinematic #slowmw,” she wrote as the caption.

Mallika added the title track of “Baywatch” as the background score to the video. “Baywatch” was a television series about lifeguards who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles County, California, and Hawaii, starring David Hasselhoff.

The series focuses on both professional and personal challenges faced by the characters, portrayed by a large rotating cast that includes Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, Jeremy Jackson, Parker Stevenson, David Chokachi, Billy Warlock, Erika Eleniak, David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth, and Nicole Eggert.

The show ran in its original title and format from 1989 to 1999. From 1999 to 2001, with a setting change and large cast overhaul, it was known as “Baywatch: Hawaii.” In 2017, feature film adaptation was made starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Mallika, who was last seen on screen in “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, stepped into cinema in 2002 with the film “Jeena Sirf Merre Liye”, where she was credited as Reema Lamba. Her journey to stardom began in 2000, when she got the title of a sex symbol courtesy her performance in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Murder," a 2004 romantic thriller.

The actress was then seen in the West with movies such as “Hisss” and “Politics of Love”.

Her credits also include movies including “Khwahish”, “Bachke Rehna Re Baba”, “Pyaar Ke Side Effects”, “Aap Ka Suroor - The Real Love Story”, “Welcome" and “Kis Kis Ki Kismat” among many others.

