Malti Marie turns 3: Madhu Chopra revisits precious moments with ‘light of our lives’

Mumbai, Jan 15 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' little bundle of joy, Malti Marie has turned 3 today on 15th January 2025. Wishing the little one on her special day, her grandmother and PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra penned a special birthday post on her official IG.

Madhu Chopra took to her Instagram and dropped a video featuring a few unseen pictures of Malti Marie. One of the photos showed the little munchkin wearing a garland, while the other had daddy Nick Jonas feeding her milk and reading to her from a book.

The montage also included a cute pic of Malti Marie covering her eyes as she sits on Priyanka Chopra's lap. Additionally, there was also a clip of the little one steering a boat while sitting in PeeCee's lap.

Madhu Chopra's post included the caption, “Happy birthday to the light of our lives, Malti Marie (red heart emoji) May your birthday be as magical as you are!”

The comment section of the post saw several birthday wishes for Malti Marie, "Happiest birthday to dear princess Malti , lot’s of love and blessings", "Happy birthday Malti M J princess. Lots of love and hugs to you on your special day baby girl", and "You may be tiny and small, but you have stolen the hearts of one and all ! Happy birthday little angel from mannarians God bless you lots of love malti marie."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie on 15th January 2022, through surrogacy. Since the arrival of their baby girl, the couple frequently shares glimpses of their time with their little one on social media. Meanwhile, the couple exchanged wedding vows in 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will reportedly be collaborating with hubby Nick Jonas and the Jonas brothers for a holiday film. The project is likely to premiere on Disney. The untitled movie went on floors on 13th January in Toronto.

In addition to this, PeeCee is also occupied with the second season of her blockbuster show "Citadel".

Furthermore, the diva also recently concluded the shoot for "The Bluff".

