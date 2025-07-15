Malvi Malhotra calls 'Jenma Natchathiram' a perfect blend of horror and romance

Mumbai, July 15 Actress Malvi Malhotra, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Tamil film 'Jenma Natchathiram', has said that the film blends horror with romance, and has been a big learning curve for her.

The trailer of the film was released recently. It shows Malvi showcasing different emotions, ranging from happiness and romance to fear with sheer perfection and her credible work ensures that the film is set to be one of the most anticipated horror thrillers in Tamil cinema.

Talking about the film, the actress said, “‘Jenma Natchathiram’ is very close to my heart as a lot of effort has gone into the process. I am playing the lead role in the film and the movie is a beautiful blend and mix of horror thriller and romance. It made me explore different layers of my personality as an artiste in the same project itself and no wonder, it was a wonderful learning curve for me. My director B Mani Varman has entrusted a lot of faith in my abilities and I have done my best to stand up to the expectations”.

'Jenma Natchathiram' also stars Taman Aakshan.

She further mentioned, “The reactions to the trailer are truly heartwarming and no wonder, I can't wait for the film to release in cinemas on July 18, 2025. What makes me the happiest is that not just Tamil, the movie will eventually have a release in Hindi in Bollywood as well. All the hard work and efforts are done. Now, fingers crossed and currently, I am hopeful and positive about receiving love from the audience, both in the South as well as Bollywood”.

The film is set to release in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

