"Mama in the making": Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal flaunts her baby bump

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Actor Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Massey is currently enjoying her pregnancy, the most special phase of her life.

On Friday, she dropped a picture on Instagram showing off her baby bump.

She captioned the post, "Mama in making."

In the pictures, she could be seen flaunting her pregnancy glow by the side of rivers in white maxi.

Earlier, Vikrant made a big announcement that he and his wife Sheetal are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram, Vikrant Massey dropped a creative post to share this exciting news.

The actor shared a beautiful wedding picture along with a creative photo depicting a new member coming soon. With 2 safety pins, resembling the couple, with one of them bloated and showing a smaller safety pin inside it alongside it read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024."

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "New beginnings."

The couple, who had dated each other for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022.

The duo, who features together in the first season of the web series 'Broken but Beautiful', got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vikrant recently caught people's attention with his special appearance in 'Made In Heaven 2,' but in the teaser for '12th Fail,' an entirely different Vikrant appeared on our screens.

His success across numerous platforms, including TV, OTT series, and films has given him a broad demographic reach. His genres and parts have appeared in a variety of works, including 'Haseen Dillruba,' 'Chhapaak,' and 'Balika Vadhu.'

In addition to '12th Fail,' Vikrant has 'Sector 36' by Maddock coming up, which is anticipated to be a dark thriller.

