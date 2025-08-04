‘Mama’ Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti have ‘made it’ to Hyderabad

Mumbai, Aug 4 Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie have touched down Hyderabad.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared two pictures. The first image featured Malti’s tiny feet and hands.

The photograph was captioned: “Mama and Malti.”

The next was an adorable picture of Malti looking out of the window of the car. The picture had a text overlay, which read: “Hyderabad we made it.”

The actress did not share why she is in the City of Pearls. However, it may be to shoot for filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29, which is being made on a lavish budget. A major chunk of the film was shot at Odisha. The film, apart from Priyanka, features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others.

The action adventure with some amount of history and mythology, is expected to be released in 2027.

On the acting front, Priyanka’s latest work includes “Heads Of State”, directed by Ilya Naishuller, an action-comedy film. The film also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted in the comedy-actioner.

The 42-year-old actress also has Krrish 4, which marks actor Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut.

She is all set to portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor