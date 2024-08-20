Mamata Banerjee mourns demise of National award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakrabarty

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 20 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday mourned the demise of National-Award-winning Bengali director Utpalendu Chakrabarty.

Taking to X handle, Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Sad at the demise of eminent Film Director Utpalendu Chakrabarty. His films were critically acclaimed and received distinguished awards. His demise will create void in our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends."

Utpalendu Chakrabarty was one of the most renowned directors of the Bengali film industry. He has created films like 'Chokh', 'Debshishu'. He earned the National Award for Best Feature Film and Best Direction for 'Chokh' at the 30th National Film Awards.

