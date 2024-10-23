MAMI 2024: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna mark stunning appearance at premiere of Dimple Kapadia's film 'Go Noni Go'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday marked a stylish appearance at the premiere of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's film 'Go Noni Go' at the ongoing Mumbai International Film Festival 2024.

For the special occasion, Twinkle opted for a beautiful yellow saree and elevated her look with a beautiful hair accessory. On the other hand, Akshay looked dapper in a grey suit that he paired with a white shirt.

The husband-wife were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet.

Dimple Kapadia and Manav Kaul were also present at the premiere.

Produced by Twinkle Khanna and co-produced by Applause Entertainment, the film stars the legendary Dimple Kapadia in a lead role, with a storyline that promises to be both heartwarming and thought-provoking. It stars Dimple Kapadia along with Manav Kaul and Athiya Shetty.

A few days ago, Twinkle took to Instagram and expressed excitement about the film's screening at MAMI.

"GO NONI GO is all set for its first screening! Salaam Noni Appa began as a story I first started writing at the age of eighteen and only completed in my forties. Nearly a decade ago, it was adapted for the stage and has enjoyed a successful run ever since. Now, this beloved tale is ready for its third incarnationa film that celebrates love, laughter, and second chances. The movie will premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on Wednesday, October 23, 2024," she shared.

