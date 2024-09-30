MAMI Mumbai Film Festival unveils official film selections for 2024

Mumbai, Sep 30 The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) is gearing up for an exciting showcase, featuring an impressive lineup of 110 films from more than 45 countries. With a diverse array of over 50 languages, lengths, and genres, this year's Official Selection promises to deliver a rich tapestry of cinematic experiences.

The Main Competition section remains dedicated to showcasing the most powerful voices among independent filmmakers from South Asia and its diaspora. Building on the success of the former 'India Gold' category, which has been highly regarded by independent filmmakers in the country, this expanded vision continues to attract top talent from the region, inviting them to compete with their feature films.

This year’s competition features 11 films, including seven from South Asia and its diaspora, along with four Indian productions. The lineup presents a diverse range of genres, including fiction, documentary, and animation, as well as both internationally co-produced and independent sole productions.

Notably, five of the competing directors are women, and the majority of the films are making their South Asian premieres, with several showcasing World, Asia, and India Premieres. Among the entries, two films are official Oscar submissions from their respective countries.

The Focus South Asia section features films of all lengths, with non-feature films organised into thematic packages. This non-competitive segment includes a diverse and vibrant selection of storytelling, showcasing a variety of narratives, including two films centered on South Asian themes directed by non-South Asian filmmakers.

The World Cinema section will feature some of the year's most acclaimed films, showcasing a remarkable selection for audiences to enjoy. Among the standout titles are Pedro Almodóvar's "The Room Next Door", Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Pérez", and Coralie Fargeat's "The Substance". Additionally, the lineup includes Aaron Schimberg's "A Different Man", Kiyoshi Kurosawa's "Cloud", and Athina Rachel Tsangari's "Harvest".

Viewers can also look forward to Olivier Assayas's "Suspended Time", "Rumours" by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, DeaKulumbegashvili's "April", and Matthew Rankin's "Universal Language", making this a must-see collection of global cinema.

The lineup also features winners of esteemed international awards, including the Camérad'Or and Jury Prize recipients from the Cannes Film Festival, the Silver Bear winners from the Berlin International Film Festival, the Audience Award winner from the Sundance Film Festival, as well as the Golden Lion and Jury Prize winners from the Venice International Film Festival.

MAMI will also screen the official submissions to the 2024 Academy Awards (Oscars) from countries like Argentina, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Japan, Nepal, Norway and the United Kingdom.

The festival will be held from October 19 to 24.

