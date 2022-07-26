Mammootty, Khushbu pay homage to Indian soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Chennai, July 26 Several celebrities from the film industry including Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Tamil actress Khushbu joined President Droupadi Murmu in paying homage to the brave soldiers who died fighting for the country on the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Mammootty said, "Let's pay homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the honour of our great nation. We salute their bravery and are forever indebted to all of them and their families."

Khusbhu too was among the first to pay homage to the soldiers.

She wrote, "Very proudly remembering our heroes of Kargil who fought the trespassers and protected us from them, many sacrificing their lives, and hoisting Indian flags to prove our nation is united and strong. Those martyred will always be held in highest esteem by every Indian. #KargilVijayDiwas"

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year, to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

