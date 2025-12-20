Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, others pay tribute to legendary star Sreenivasan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 20 : Sreenivasan, a renowned actor, screenwriter, and director in Malayalam cinema, passed away on Saturday at the age of 69. He was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the industry, contributing to cinema both in front of and behind the camera.

Following news of his demise, numerous film personalities and fans have been paying tribute, remembering him as a legend who left an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema.

Sreenivasan's final rites will be performed on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at his residence in Udayamperoor, Kandanad, Ernakulam.

Actors Mammootty and Mohanlal paid last respect to the veteran actor at Ernakulam Town Hall, where his mortal remains have been kept for final darshan.

Mammootty also visited Sreenivasan's residence to offer his condolences.

His loss has created a void that can never be filled. Shocked fans and industry colleagues have been paying their last respects to the prolific personality, who played a pivotal role in shaping Malayalam cinema.

Superstar Mohanlal took to his Facebook account and penned a heartfelt note, saying, "Sreeni returned without saying goodbye. I don't know how to describe the bond with Sreeni in words. Our love relationship was far above the definition of those who worked together in movies. Every Malayali's intimate relationship with Sreeni was like tat.."

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan expressed his grief over the huge loss with an emotional post on X, "Some artists entertain, some enlighten, some provoke. #Sreenivasan did it all, with a smile that carried truth and a laugh that carried responsibility. My respects to a remarkable mind. Deepest condolences to his family and admirers."

Some artists entertain, some enlighten, some provoke. #Sreenivasan did it all, with a smile that carried truth and a laugh that carried responsibility. My respects to a remarkable mind. Deepest condolences to his family and admirers.

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan paid tribute to the late star, calling him a "greatest contributor" to Malayalam cinema, "A cinematic legend. One of the greatest contributors to Malayalam cinema. Someone I looked up to as family and also had the privilege to share screen space with. Your light will live on forever Sreeni Uncle. Prayers and strength to Vimala Aunty, Vineeth, Dhyan, and the whole family," he wrote in his Instagram stories.

Actor Vineeth's emotional post on Instagram read, "My Dearest Sriniettan, I can't digest the reality that he is no more. Sriniettan was always a Guru figure and also a great friend to me. So many many fond memories and precious moments with the Legendary film personality. He was definitely a revolutionary in Malayalam cinema re redefining humour and scripts with his incredible writing. An irreplaceable loss to our film industry. Had the blessing to do Oridathu, Gazal, Chambakkulam thachan, Samooham, Maanathey vellitheru as an actor with Sriniettan and so many stage programmes abroad and in India. Will miss him so much. Heartfelt condolences to his wife, dear Vimala, teacher Vineeth, Dhyan, and family members. Prayers and pranaams to the departed soul of Sriniettan to attain Sathgathi."

Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote on his Instagram stories, "Adieu to one of the greatest ever writer/director/actor! Thank you for the laughs and the thoughts! Rest in peace, legend!"

Actor-director Basil Joseph posted a picture of Sreenivasan on his Instagram account and wrote, "Srini sir, thank you for all the laughter and warmth you gave us. You were a big part of our childhood and our happiest memories. You may be gone, but you will always live on through your work. Rest in peace, legend."

In her note on X, playback singer KS Chithra shared, "I am deeply saddened to hear about Sreenivas sir's passing. I was fortunate enough to sing for so many of his movies. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

I am deeply saddened to hear about Sreenivas sir's passing. I was fortunate enough to sing for so many of his movies. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

The Kerala government has announced that police honours will be accorded at the funeral of veteran Malayalam actor, scriptwriter and filmmaker Sreenivasan, who passed away on Saturday. Sreenivasan's final rites will be performed on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at his residence in Udayamperoor, Kandanad, Ernakulam.

"The Government have learnt with profound grief the demise of Shri Sreenivasan, renowned Malayalam actor, scriptwriter and filmmaker. He had won numerous awards, including a National Film Award (Best Film on Other Social Issues - Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala) and six Kerala State Film Awards," read an advisory from the Secretary to the Government.

"In a mark of respect to the departed artist, the District Collector has been requested to arrange for wreaths to be placed on behalf of the state government. Also, the Commissioner of Police has been instructed to make arrangements for police honours, including a bugle salute, during the funeral," it stated.

Veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter, director and producer Sreenivasan passed away on Saturday at the age of 69.

News of Sreenivasan's passing triggered a profound wave of grief, with celebrities, political figures, and fans offering heartfelt tributes on social media.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his tributes and honoured Sreenivasan's cinematic legacy.

"The passing of Sreenivasan is an irreparable loss to Malayalam cinema. What we are losing is a talent who rose to leading positions across every domain of filmmaking. Very few filmmakers have succeeded, as he did, in bringing the life of the common man to the silver screen and in guiding the audience, through humour and reflection, to levels of awareness he intended. Sreenivasan stepped into cinema by breaking several long standing conventions," CM Vijayan said, as per a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar condoled the veteran actor's passing and said, "His iconic performances and timeless contributions will be remembered forever. Condolences to his bereaved family. May his soul attain mukti."

Many other state ministers also come forward to condole Sreenivasan's passing, reflecting on his iconic film journey.

