Mammootty-starrer Bazooka to hit screens on April 10

Chennai, Feb 7 Director Deeno Dennis’s action extravaganza ‘Bazooka’, featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead, will hit screens on April 10 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

The film, which has huge expectations riding on it, was supposed to originally release on February 14 for Valentine’s Day. However, the makers, for reasons best known to them, chose to postpone the release date of the film.

Although it became clear that the release of the film had been postponed, the makers of the film, until now, had not released the new date of release.

On Friday, Mammootty, who plays the lead in the film, took to his X timeline to announce the new release date. He wrote, “#Bazooka in Cinemas Worldwide from April 10 , 2025 #BazookaFromApril10”

The film is eagerly awaited for a number of reasons. One of them is the fact that ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who directed Mammootty’s previous film, Dominic and the Ladies purse, will be seen acting with the Malayalam superstar.

Gautham Menon plays a cop in this gangster drama that has been produced by Vikram Mehra, Sidharth Anand Kumar, Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham and co produced by Sahil S Sharma.

The official teaser released by the makers a few weeks ago gives away the fact that Gautham Menon’s character in the film is called Benjamin.

The teaser opens with Benjamin and his partner from the force, wait in a car, eating popcorn and watching gangsters taking on each other. When his boss calls him, asking him not to fetch any fresh trouble, Benjamin lies to his boss that they are in a theatre watching a late night show. Soon after, there is an encounter.

The teaser has Benjamin explaining that this is a game that starts at one and ends at 100. He then says that this is a game between the good and the bad. The teaser then has Mammootty’s introduction.

However, the teaser doesn’t give any details of his role. In fact, there is a scene in which Gautham Menon asks Mammootty, “Actually, what is your role in this story?”. To this Mammootty replies, “There is no role that I haven’t done, brother.”

The film has music by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography by Nimish Ravi. Nishadh Yusuf has handled the editing of the film, which has its stunts choreographed by Mahesh Mathew, Vicky , PC Stunts and Mafia Sasi.

