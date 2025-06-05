Mamta Kulkarni on Modi government and the importance of sages in the society

Mumbai, June 5 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Thursday.

The ceremony marked the final day of the three-day Pran Pratishtha celebrations which commenced on June 3.

Former actress Mamta Kulkarni was all praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh government for such a well-organized event.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Mamta was asked to comment on the importance received by the sages during the Modi tenure.

She told IANS, "India is the land of rishis. All the Vedas and other religious texts have been made available to us through rishis. This culture should be promoted to protect the dharma. If there is dharma, then the land of India will function in an organized manner. We humans will be able to survive only till the time there is dharma in the world, once adharma takes over, everything will be finished."

Mamta recently made headlines after she was removed from the post of Mahamandaleshwar from the Kinnar Akhada. The reason behind the decision was her former link to the world of cinema and an alleged criminal past.

A document signed by the head of the Akhada, Rishi Ajay Das went viral on the Internet.

For those who do not know, any contract between Juna Akhara and Kinnar Akhara without the consent and signature of the founder is not legal. In the particular contract in question, Juna Akhara addressed Kinnar Akhara, implying that they have accepted Kinnar Akhara as the 14th Akhara.

He further alleged that Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, who appointed Mamta as the Mahamandaleshwar, "left the Sanatan Dharma and the country's interest”.

He continued, “All the symbols of Kinnar Akhara have been damaged by making illegal contracts in the name of Kinnar Akhara with Juna Akhara. These people are neither following the principles of Juna Akhara nor the principles of Kinnar Akhada," she wrote.

