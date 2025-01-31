Mamta Kulkarni's past haunts her, leads to expulsion from Kinnar Akhada

Mumbai, Jan 31 Actress Mamta Kulkarni, who ruled the 90s, has been expelled from the Kinnar Akhada. The designation of Mahamandaleshwar, which was given to the actress, has been revoked. The reason behind the same has been revealed to the actress’ past link to cinema, and her alleged criminal past.

As per a document, signed by the head of the Akhada, Rishi Ajay Das, has gone viral on the Internet. He wrote, “Being the founder of Kinnar Akhara, I inform you today that I relieve Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, appointed by me in the 2015-16 Ujjain Kumbh of Kinnar Akhara, from the post of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kinnar Akhara”.

He further mentioned in the letter, “Soon he will be informed in writing, because he has always strayed from the post for which he was appointed for the need of religious propagation and religious rituals as well as upliftment of the Kinnar community, etc. He made a written contract with Juna Akhara in the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh without my consent, which is not only unethical but also a kind of deception”.

The contract between Juna Akhara and Kinnar Akhara without the consent and signature of the founder is not legal. In the contract, Juna Akhara has addressed Kinnar Akhara, which means that they have accepted Kinnar Akhara as 14 Akhara. So this means that in Sanatan Dharma, not 13 but 14 Akharas are valid, this is self-proven by the contract.

He alleged that Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, who appointed the actress as the Mahamandaleshwar, not only committed an unconstitutional act but also “left the Sanatan Dharma and the country's interest”.

Rishi Ajay Das called Mamta’s alleged criminal past as an act of treason, as he wrote, she committed treason and is “associated with glamour, without following any religious or akhada tradition”.

He continued, “All the symbols of Kinnar Akhara have been damaged by making illegal contracts in the name of Kinnar Akhara with Juna Akhara. These people are neither following the principles of Juna Akhara nor the principles of Kinnar Akhada”.

“In this way, they are cheating the lovers of Sanatan Dharma and the society. Therefore, it was necessary for me to give all this information in public interest and in the interest of religion through a press conference today”, he added.

