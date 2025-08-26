Man arrested for allegedly sending threat messages to Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 26 : Mohali Police have arrested a man allegedly accused of sending threat messages to popular Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh at Delhi Airport.

Acting on a tip-off, Mohali police apprehended the suspect at Delhi Airport just as he was about to board a flight back to Italy on Sunday.

Mohali SP Saurav Jindal revealed that the investigation was initiated after the singer reported receiving multiple threats, prompting swift action from law enforcement agencies.

While talking to ANI, SP Sourav Jindal said that the FIR has been filed at the Thana Mataur under sections 308 (5) and 351 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"On August 21, the famous Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh received threat messages through WhatsApp. In view of the seriousness of this matter, immediate directions were given by our SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, and it was registered under sections 308 (5) and 351 BNS in FIR No. 149, Thana Mataur," said SP Sourav Jindal.

Saurav Jindal further said that several investigation teams conducted a "scientific and technical" investigation of the case.

"The teams did a very scientific and technical investigation of this case. On August 24, we got a lead and the accused, Ravinder Singh, has been living in Italy for the last 10-15 years," said SP Sourav Jindal.

The accused allegedly sent the threat messages to Mankirt Aulakh's phone from his Italian number.

"He had sent threat messages to Manikirat Aulakh on his phone from his number in Italy, and he had been in India for the last 1.5 months. We conducted a highly technical and scientific investigation, which led to the identification of him. And when we identified him, he immediately tried to escape to Italy," said SP Sourav Jindal.

The alleged accused was arrested at Delhi Airport on Sunday. Currently, he is under police remand.

As per the preliminary investigation, SP Jindal stated that the main aim was to "extort" money from the Punjabi Singer.

"So, we arrested him at Delhi airport on the 24th. Currently, he is under remand for 2 days. In the preliminary investigation, he said that his main aim was extortion. He sent threat messages to Mankirt Aulakh on his number in Italy to get easy money from him. In the preliminary investigation, it has been said that he has been settled in Italy for the last 10-15 years. But there, he does not have a permanent job and is not financially stable," said SP Saurav Jindal.

Mankirt Aulakh is known for songs like 'Badnam', 'Khokhe', 'Gangland' and others.

