Man charged with vandalism, stalking after crashing his crash in front of Jennifer Aniston‘s house

Los Angeles, May 8 The Mississippi man, who crashed his car through the front gate of Jennifer Aniston‘s home in Bel Air, has been charged with vandalism and stalking.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office made the charges public, reports ‘Variety’.

The DA states that Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was charged with one count of felony stalking and one count of felony vandalism.

“Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities”, said District Attorney Nathan Hotchman of the incident. “My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable”.

As per ‘Variety’, the man also faces an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm. Carwyle’s arrangement is set for May 8, with his bail set at $150,000. If convicted, Carwyle could serve three years in state prison.

According to the Los Angeles DA, Carwyle was accused of harassing Aniston from March 1, 2023, to May 5 of this year, repeatedly sending her unsolicited emails, voicemails and social media messages.

The DA reports that on May 5 at approximately 12:20 p.m., Carwyle crashed his car into the front gate of Aniston’s Bel Air residence and stopped in her driveway. He was apprehended by a security guard before police arrived on the scene.

