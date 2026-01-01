Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu trailer out: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati steal show with their swag, film out on Sankranthi 2026

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 4 : Megastar Chiranjeevi is back on the big screens with his movie 'Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu', which is slated to release in theatres worldwide on January 12. The makers have finally released the film's trailer.

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi, and Venkatesh Daggubati. Billed as a family entertainer, the movie is expected to be full of humour and action, centring on Chiranjeevi.

As per the trailer, Chiranjeevi plays the role of a former operative with the national security agencies who falls in love with Nayanthara and decides to become a devoted family man.

The trailer began with Chiranjeevi's high-octane action scenes, showcasing the skills that cemented his position in the entertainment industry as the megastar. It was followed by the entry of Nayanthara and her heartfelt chemistry with Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi's character in the film marks a return to full-fledged comedy, a genre many fans have long associated with his most iconic performances. Venkatesh Daggubati and Chiranjeevi's playful banter was one of the highlights of the trailer.

The megastar shared the movie trailer on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shine Screens (@shinescreenscinema)

The film is produced by Sahu Garapati & Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments banners. The music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Chiranjeevi will also be seen in the film 'Vishwambhara' which is being directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations. From this chaos emerges the long-awaited saviour, brought to life by Chiranjeevi in a commanding, larger-than-life avatar.

The film stars Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Kunal Kapoor, with Mouni Roy appearing in a special number.

MM Keeravani is composing the music, supported by Bheems Ceciroleo, with Chota K Naidu as cinematographer and AS Prakash as production designer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor