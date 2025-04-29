Manan Bhardwaj and Sidhika Sharma capture the purity of love in music video ‘Main Tere Sang’

Mumbai, April 29 Singer Manan Bhardwaj and Sidhika Sharma captured the purity of love in their latest music video ‘Main Tere Sang.’

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series presented a touching love story through the song written, composed, and sung by Manan. Renowned for his hit tracks like ‘Arjan Vailly’ from “Animal” and ‘Oonchi Oonchi Deewarein’ from “Yaariyan 2,” Manan has carved a successful niche for himself in the industry.

Set in the heart of a small town, “Main Tere Sang” portrays the simplicity of everyday life and the genuine love that flourishes in ordinary moments. Starring Manan Bhardwaj alongside Sidhika Sharma, the music video tells a heartfelt story of companionship, connection, and a deep, lasting affection that grows over time.

Talking about the song, Manan shared, “Main Tere Sang is really special to me. It's about the kind of love that doesn't need big gestures — just the quiet moments, shared smiles, and simple dreams. Finding a home in someone else, even in the smallest things, feels like the truest kind of love. Working with Sidhika Sharma and T-Series on this has been amazing.”

Directed by Sahil Baghra, the music video is out on all major streaming platforms.

Speaking about Manan Bhardwaj, he is known for his contributions to the Bollywood music industry. He has also composed songs in Punjabi and Haryanvi.

Bhardwaj is best known for hit songs such as "Chitta," "Teri Aankhon Mein," "Shiddat - Title Track," "Dhokha," "Main Ishq Mein Hoon," and "Arjan Vailly." He first gained widespread recognition with the music album of “Shiddat” in 2022 and further cemented his fame with successful soundtracks for “Radhe Shyam,” “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” “Yaariyan 2,” and “Animal.”

