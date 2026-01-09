Manasi Joshi Roy opens up on demanding schedule in television industry

Mumbai, Jan 9 Actress Manasi Joshi Roy, who essays the role of Lakshmi in the television show ‘Lakshmi Niwas’, has spoken up on the long working hours in the television industry.

The actress recently spoke with IANS at a special event for the show. She spoke about the demanding schedules of the industry, and the commute in the densely populated financial capital of the country.

She told IANS, “ Yes, working hours in television are quite long. We usually work around twelve hours a day, and then there is the commute in a city like Mumbai, which can easily take an hour each way. It can definitely be exhausting. But if you love your job, as I do, the long hours do not bother you much. You also need to create a positive environment for yourself—whether that means practicing self-care or sharing light moments with your co-actors. Learning to adapt really helps”.

When asked about her opinion on lack of depth in the medium of television, she said, “No, I completely disagree with that. The content on Hindi television is also very strong. However, this particular show, Lakshmi Niwas, has an especially beautiful concept. It has already become a big success in Kannada and has been adapted into Telugu and Marathi as well. Audiences have loved it in all these languages. It has clearly proven its connection with viewers, and I am very confident that people will love our version too and shower it with the same affection”.

Talking about the bias towards different media, she said, “I do not think that bias matters anymore. The most important thing is whether you are a good actor”.

“The medium is irrelevant. An actor can work in theatre, television, films, or on digital platforms. You just need to be sincere and capable as a performer”, she added.

