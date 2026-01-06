Manav Kaul reflects on life, culture in European cities

Mumbai, Jan 6 Actor Manav Kaul, who is receiving a good response in the streaming series ‘Real Kashmir Football Club’, has spoken about his routine whenever he visits a European city.

He recently took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from his European vacation. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about what he likes to do in European cities. He lauded the culture and lifestyle of the cities, and said it gives him a moment to reflect on the deeper meaning of life.

He wrote, “When I'm wandering in European cities, I feel like I'm living like I don't have the right to live. I come here and stroll the cities... Sitting here and there in cafes watching people come and go. Going to the bakery of these cities where the residents go to get morning bread every day... I don't do anything coming here.. The empty page.. Without writing a good sentence, I'm trolling the footprints of a writer. All this seems to be useless sometimes. But I love myself that I am wasting my being in a European city”.

He further mentioned, “I'm not hyping it up, I'm letting it go. I'm just passing through this city. Like a child who wants to live only as much as he understands. I'm wandering there, in all my element, without holding on to a city”.

“Somewhere someone becomes a friend in this way. Some conversations with a stranger are of great value. So I guess we all humans are so alike. There is no one who is special. Whatever is special is an anecdote. And the older anecdote, the more it smells of religion, and it throws me off. I live on the stories now. Those who have not made the myth. Those who have happened like this, believe it is a matter of last turn. #portugal #travel”, he added.

