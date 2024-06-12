Manav Vij opens up about his new series 'Gaanth'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : Actor Manav Vij has come up with his new series 'Gaanth'.

"The script is amazing...'Gaanth' is a murder mystery...an element of suspense is attached to it. It will keep the audience hooked," Manav told ANI.

He also opened up about his character of Gadar Singh.

"In the show, I play the role of Gadar Singh, a suspended inspector who is brought back to unravel the tangled mystery. A lot of layers have been attached to my character," Manav shared.

Manav also talked about his ethics and work.

In a statement, he shared, "I do one work at a time. My team wants my cent per cent in all my projects. It's difficult to get detached from my character, especially with a show like Gaanth. Late, but I have finally grown to understand how to not get too attached to our characters. Even during our shoots I used to crack jokes and had a lot of fun as a way to detach myself. If people cry watching your character cry, when you didn't, it's a big thing. For Gaanth I worked very smart to make sure I am not hung up too much with my character."

'Gaanth', which also stars Saloni Batra, and Monika Panwar, is streaming on JioCinema. Kanishk Verma has directed it.

