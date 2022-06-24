Mandakini makes a comeback with music video, poster goes viral

Mumbai, June 24 Yesteryear actress Mandakini, who is known for her work in 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', is all set to make a comeback after over two decades with her upcoming music video 'Maa O Maa'.

The poster of the upcoming music video has taken over social media and has gone viral.

Taking to Instagram, she unveiled the first-look poster of the song on Thursday. "Comment your feedback on the poster! I would love to know," she captioned her post.

Mandakini got her first movie in the Hindi film industry in 1985 with 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'. She caused a stir after she was seen partially nude in two sequences of the film. She then acted in a few more movies such as 'Dance Dance', 'Kahan Hai Kanoon' and 'Pyaar Karke Dekho'.

Her last film was 'Zordaar' in 1996.

