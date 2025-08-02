‘Mandala Murders’ actor Sharat Sonu: In a dark series, my character brought relief

Mumbai, Aug 2 Actor Sharat Sonu, who is seen playing the role of SHO Pramod in “Mandala Murders,” said he was drawn to the humour and that in a dark series, his character brought relief.

Talking about preparing for the role, the actor said the biggest challenge was keeping humor subtle, not over-the-top.

“Comedy can easily slip into exaggeration. Workshops and Gopi Sir’s guidance helped keep it natural. Retakes could feel monotonous, but the energy on set never let it feel boring or challenging.”

On emotionally navigating a dark thriller while playing a lighter part, he said: “Honestly, I didn’t need to go ‘dark.’”

“My character was the comic relief, so I stayed lighthearted. But being on such an intense set automatically pulls you into that mood, you feel the tension even while playing the lighter notes,” he added.

The actor said that working with Vaani Kapoor was amazing.

“Vaani’s warm, grounded, and never carries “star energy” on set. Vaibhav Raj Gupta is the most supportive co-actor anyone could ask for. Both scenes are enjoyable, and the entire cast’s vibe shows in the series,” he added.

Reflecting on the audience response and the show’s visual impact, he adds, “People are loving it! From friends to audiences, I’ve been getting messages about how refreshing my character feels amidst all the darkness. It’s nice when people say you made them laugh in such a tense thriller. That’s the best compliment.”

“The sets, lighting, and detailing transported us straight into that world. Every frame looked so real, you didn’t have to “act” the atmosphere, it was already there. The visual mood made slipping into character effortless.”

The series is directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat and produced by YRF Entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor