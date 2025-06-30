'Mandala Murders' to be out on July 25, see more details

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : Get ready to witness loads of exciting shows and films in July. One of the upcoming projects is 'Mandala Murders'.

Touted to be a mythological-crime thriller, 'Mandala Murders' is produced by YRF Entertainment and created by Gopi Puthran (of Mardaani franchise fame), who also co-directed the series with Manan Rawat. It will be out on Netflix on July 25.

The series is headlined by Vaani Kapoor alongside powerhouse performers Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla and Shriya Pilgaokar.

Excited about entering the OTT space, Vaani earlier said, "Furthermore, I'm stepping into the world of streaming with YRF's tentpole series of the year, 'Mandala Murders', helmed by the ingenious Gopi Puthran, known for his work on Mardaani 2 (also the writer of Mardaani). The anticipation is high and I'm eager for audiences to witness the diversity and strength I like to bring as an actor. Here's to crossing my fingers for the success of these exciting releases."

Official synopsis of the show read, "A string of strange murders draws detectives Rea Thomas (Vaani Kapoor) and Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) into a web of secrets as intricate as a mandala, revealing layers they never expected. As they decode mysterious symbols and hidden motives, they confront a secret society that has dangerously blurred the line between faith and madness."

