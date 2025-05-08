Mandana Karimi goes on anti-India rant, paints India’s retaliatory action in different colour

Mumbai, May 8 Actress Mandana Karimi, who hails from Iran, went on an angry tirade against India. The actress, who was seen in the Anil Kapoor-starrer ‘Thar’, chose India for her modelling and acting career given her modelling career wouldn’t have flourished in her given Iranian regime’s conservative stand, was lauded by Indians.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and penned a long note after India’s pre-dawn retaliatory action on terror camps in pakistan. The Story has disappeared from the photo-sharing app but a screenshot, shared by a social media handle, shows the actress’ rant.

She wrote, “The world is on fire, India bombing Pakistani Kashmir murdering civilians and children moments ago. Israel murdered a family in Khan Yunis just moments ago. America bombed Yemen murdering civilians just yesterday”.

She further mentioned, “All of these deaths are a direct response from genocidal powers that learned from each other that you can carry out war crimes with impunity while the world swallows its tongue. Whether it's Zionism, Hindutva fascism or American exceptionalism, imperialism continues to rage on and burn all in its path”.

While New Delhi claimed and furnished evidence of the retaliatory strikes being precisely targeted for terror infrastructure, the actress blatantly claimed that the strikes killed civilians in Pakistan. This became all the more murky when internationally designated terrorist Masood Azhar accepted that members of his family were killed in the strikes effectively quashing the actress’ claims.

Indian forces targeted 9 terror sites in different areas of Pakistan. Pakistan, which didn’t anticipate the retaliation, scrambled jets after India unleashed surface-to-surface missiles. The fighter pilots of two nations engaged in one of the longest dogfights in history of both the nations. While Pakistan issued hollow statements of downing 5 Indian fighter jets, India has not responded to the claims.

Meanwhile, Mandana’s homeland, Iran had offered to mediate peace talks between India and Pakistan prior to the May 7 retaliation on India’s part which came after terrorists claimed 26 lives in Pahalgam last month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor