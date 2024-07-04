Mandy Moore addresses Melasma concerns during third pregnancy

Washington [US], July 4 : As Mandy Moore eagerly anticipates the arrival of her third child, the actress and singer has candidly shared her experience with pregnancy-induced melasma, a condition causing skin discolouration that is particularly exacerbated during the summer months.

In a heartfelt Instagram Story, the 'This Is Us' star lamented, "Pregnancy melasma is the pits. I heard @lymalife can help."

Accompanying the message was a photo of Mandy using a Lyma Laser, a skincare device known for its cosmetic benefits, on her temple.

She appeared relaxed in a terry cloth headband and striped tank top, embracing a moment of self-care amidst the challenges of pregnancy.

Melasma, often referred to as the "mask of pregnancy," manifests as light brown or blue-grey patches on the skin, resembling freckles.

Unfortunately, the condition can intensify under the sun's rays, as noted by experts at the Cleveland Clinic, according to E! News.

Despite the struggles with melasma, Mandy Moore has expressed overwhelming joy about expanding her family with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on May 31, she announced the upcoming arrival of their daughter with a touching photo of her sons, Gus and Ozzie, hinting at the excitement of their growing family.

"Sometimes life imitates art," Mandy shared, adding, "The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister."

Her anticipation for a daughter has been a long-standing desire, as she revealed to E! News in 2023, "Truth be told, I haven't shut the door on a larger family. I'm like, gosh darnit, I really want a girl."

