Mandy Moore announces she is expecting third baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Washington [US], June 1 : 'This is Us' actor Mandy Moore has shared the joyous news of her third pregnancy with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The actress, known for her portrayal of Rapunzel in Disney's 'Tangled,' took to Instagram to reveal the anticipated arrival of their baby girl.

In a heartwarming post, Moore shared a tender moment captured between her two sons, Augustus "Gus," aged 3, and Oscar "Ozzie," aged 19 months, holding hands.

Both adorned in white T-shirts, Gus's read "Big" while Ozzie's proclaimed "Middle," symbolizing their soon-to-be roles as older brothers.

Moore's caption exuded excitement, stating, "Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

Reflecting on her growing family, Moore recently spoke with People magazine, expressing anticipation for the holiday season and the prospect of establishing new traditions in their soon-to-be new home.

Amidst discussions of her elder son's preschool journey and the significance of community, Moore emphasized the role of music in their household, a sentiment further reinforced by her father-in-law's musical background.

This past December, Moore treated her sons to a magical day at Disneyland, where they encountered familiar faces from her past role as Rapunzel.

Humorously acknowledging her son's indifference towards 'Tangled,' Moore jokingly remarked, "Gus isn't interested in Tangled and really couldn't care less that mom and Rapunzel are 'close friends.'"

