Mani Ratnam hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19

Director Mani Ratnam has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment.Mani Ratnam was recently attended at the teaser launch of Ponniyin Selvan, which took place on July 8. The director has been busy with the post-production work of the film.

Ponniyin Selvan, based on the eponymous epic novel by Kalki, has been produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. Lyca Productions will be releasing the film. The first part will be released in cinemas worldwide on September 30. The film’s teaser was released earlier this month in a grand launch event in Chennai.Ponniyin Selvan has music by AR Rahman while Ravi Varman handled cinematography. Sreekar Prasad has done the editing and Thota Tharani was roped in for production design and writer Jeyamohan for dialogues. Sharing credits for the screenplay along with Mani Ratnam is actor Kumaravel.