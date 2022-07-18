Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan lands in legal trouble

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan: 1 has courted legal controversy over the character look of Aditya Karikalan, who is played by Tamil superstar Vikram. A lawyer has sued Mani Ratnam, accusing him of distorting the historical facts about the Cholas. Days after the teaser release, Ponniyin Selvan has landed in fresh trouble. Mani Ratnam and Chiyaan Vikram received a court notice from a lawyer named Selvam.

In his petition, he pointed out that Aditya Karikalan (played by Vikram) doesn't have tilak on his forehead. But, the poster of Vikram from Ponniyin Selvan shows a tilak. Selvam feels that the Cholas could be misrepresented in the film. Hence, he demanded a special screening of the film ahead of its release to analyse if the makers had distorted historical facts in the film.Ponniyin Selvan will release in two parts. The first part is gearing up for a grand release in September. The star-studded cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi in lead roles. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen in important roles.

