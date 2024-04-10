Maniesh Paul shares glimpses of his piano session, plays Animal's track 'Pehle Bhi Main'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : Actor and host Maniesh Paul on Wednesday shared a glimpse of his piano session.

Taking to Instagram, Maniesh treated fans with a video of his new talent.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "I keep trying and I keep falling in love everytime...What a beautiful song @vishalmishraofficial#mp#piano #music #love."

Maniesh played the song, which was composed by Vishal Mishra, from the hit movie 'Animal' which has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and soul-stirring music.

As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Vishal Mishra wrote, "Paji."

One of the users commented, "Dedication goals."

Maniesh moved to Mumbai in 2005. Before signing his first movie 'Mickey Virus' in 2013, he had tried his hand at several fields including radio jockeying. Apart from acting, Maniesh is also popular for his anchoring skills. He has hosted several reality TV shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Got Talent'.

Recently, he hosted 'History Hunter', a docu-series.

From discovering how Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali created the world's first viable militarised rockets that went to be an inspiration for the British to revealing whether the famous Saraswati river is a myth or reality and how the city of Lakpath went from being a city of millionaires to an abandoned barren land, 'History Hunter' captivate audiences while attempting to solve the mysterious unanswered questions.

