Manika Vishwakarma crowned Miss Universe India 2025, says "I aim to do my best to represent India"

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 19 : Rajasthan's Manika Vishwakarma, who was crowned as Miss Universe India 2025 has expressed her gratitude to her mentors and parents for the achievement.

She will represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand later this year.

In a dazzling ceremony held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Manika was crowned Miss Universe India 2025. The grand finale of the Miss Universe India pageant was held on August 18.

"This feeling is so amazing. The journey has been amazing. I want to thank my mentors, my teachers, my parents, my friends, and my family for everything. I aim to do my best to represent India at its finest and to get the crown home..." Manika told ANI.

Manika is originally from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. She was also crowned the Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024.

She said, "Rather than struggle, we have a journey of preparation. My journey began in my city, Ganganagar. I came to Delhi and prepared for the pageant. We need to inculcate self-confidence and courage in ourselves. Everyone had a big role to play... I thank everyone for treating me so well and, most importantly, nurturing talent ..."

Talking about the benefits of participating in beauty pageants and these competitions, Vishwakarma shared, "I think we should talk about the best of the best opportunities that we get on a platform like this. Pageantry is not just a field; it's a world that makes you a character, 'aap ek kirdaar bante hai'. For your entire life, you get an opportunity to inspire others, and I have stepped into it. So, I am grateful for that and most importantly ... It's not just a reign of a year, it's for life...you go in any field after doing pageants, the benefits, the personality that you carry will always stay with you."

Earlier, in a post on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Be the embodiment of Magic..The very day I passed down my crown to my worthy successor as Miss Universe Rajasthan was also the day I stepped into the next chapterstanding on the stage of the Miss Universe India final auditions. It was a moment of deep transition, of letting go and reaching forward at once. As daunting as the decision seemed, it didn't arise from uncertainty. It came from a place of convictionanchored in faith, sharpened by focus, and driven by a clear vision of who I am becoming."

"To close one chapter while beginning another, on the same day, is not an accident. It's alignment. A reminder that growth doesn't always wait for a pause. Sometimes, we rise while we release. And so, with the grace of a queen and the grit of a dreamer, I chose to trust the timing, honour the past, and boldly walk into what comes next.Grateful to my mentors, teachers, and confidants thank you for always believing in me and guiding me toward my best self.," she concluded the post.

Miss International India, Roosh Sindhu, also expressed her happiness and said, "This is what all my fans wanted, and it is quite a surprise to me because I did not know that there is also a Miss India International... I am just hoping to do my best for India at the international stage..."

Actor and jury member, Urvashi Rautela added, "The competition was very tough, but we have the winner with us. It's also my 10-year anniversary. We are very happy that we got her as a winner... She will surely make us proud at the Miss Universe..."

Meanwhile, Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh is the first runner-up, Mehak Dhingra from Haryana is the second runner-up, and Amishi Kaushik is the third runner-up.

