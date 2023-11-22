Manipur CM N Biren Singh attends premiere show of Rupmahal theatre based on 'Iningthou Kulachandra'

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 22 : Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday attended the premiere show of Rupmahal theatre based on 'Iningthou Kulachandra' - the King of Manipur, in order to raise awareness of the King's heroism among the audience and the general public.

Taking to the microblogging site 'X' Biren said, "It is an immense pride to witness the premiere show of the 246th stage play of the Rupmahal theatre 'Iningthou Kulachandra' at Rupmahal Theatre, B.T. Road. With the play, we pay homage to the legacy of a brave leader, Iningthou Kulachandra."

"His sacrifice and resilience during the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891 and enduring exile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands reflect the indomitable spirit of Manipuri freedom fighters. This stage play, the 246th in Rupmahal Theatre, serves as a poignant reminder of our history and the enduring strength embedded in our cultural narrative. May this inspire generations to come."

Notably, Maharaja Chandrakirti and Chongtham Chanu Naha Lukeswari had a son, Maharaja Kulachandra Dhaja. He was born on Monday, February 26, 1885 (the 10th day of the Manipuri month of Lamda, 15th Phalgun 1776 SE). During his father's reign, he was Wangkheirakpa (a cabinet position).

Kulachandra assumed the Manipur throne on September 23, 1890, following the death of Maharaja Chandrakriti on Friday, May 20, 1886. Following the Anglo-Manipur War in 1891, Maharaja Kulachandra was imprisoned on May 8, 1891, and tried before a special commission under the presidency of Lt Col St John Mitchell.

He was charged with waging war against the Queen Empress and sentenced to life in prison with property confiscation under No 1653E, dated August 18, 1891.

He was deported to Andaman and Nicobar Island's Kalapani.

He was liberated from Andaman in 1885 and was incarcerated at Hazaribagh Jail. After being released from Hazaribagh, he lived the rest of his life in Radhakunda (Brindaban), where he died on January 26, 1934.

Notably, in 2021, the Union government renamed Mount Harriet of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (A&N) Islands to Mount Manipur in tribute to the freedom fighters of Manipur.

Mount Harriet, the third-highest island peak in the A&N Islands, where Manipur's Maharaja Kulchandra and 22 other freedom fighters were imprisoned during the Anglo-Manipur War. (1891).

Manipur celebrates Khongjom Day on April 23rd in commemoration of the freedom fighters of Anglo-Manipuri War.

